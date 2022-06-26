Throughout Saturday, neighbors along the Central Coast experienced the warming trend – a pattern we expect to continue through Tuesday.

Beginning Sunday, at 10am, there will be a Heat Advisory inland and in North County with places like Paso Robles and Atascadero continuing to experience triple digits.

People can anticipate a gradual cool down in the latter half of this upcoming week.

However, people along the coast did see some low clouds and fog on Saturday and we can expect a thicker marine layer to affect coastal areas through Monday, and in the coastal valleys. Along those areas this evening, people can expect some gusty conditions but further inland, our models predict some balmy temperatures.