Warming trend to peak Thursday, but cloudy skies and rain expected for the weekend

Temperatures are creeping up, but the Central Coast will see more clouds in the sky.

This week, there is a warming trend that is expected to peak on Thursday, although temperatures are cooler than average.

The Central Coast may see some rain from systems moving south from Northern California.

Wednesday is likely to be dry, however north of San Luis Obispo County in Monterey County and around Big Sur anticipate rain, with the latter seeing a probability of 50% throughout the day. That chance will increase to 70% through the evening.

There is a slight chance of showers developing late Thursday night and persisting through Friday morning, but that rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Residents can expect more significant rainfall on Sunday and into Monday morning.

A cold front may sweep in Sunday night, bringing a chance of almost 2 inches of rain. The clearing is forecasted for Monday evening.

