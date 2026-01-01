Washing away 2025 with rainy start to 2026

Happy New Year, Central Coast!

What better way to ring in 2026 than literally washing away 2025? We've got rain in store for the next week and today is no exception.

This morning, there is rain covering both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Isolated showers will continue throughout the day. This bout of storms is going to keep with us for the rest of the day but we'll get a slight break on Friday, where showers will ease up but not entirely disappear.

This storm is affecting almost all of the California Coast. If you'll notice in the next photo, a smaller cell is making it's way to fill in where this storm leaves off. This is also going to bring a low pressure system to the area, meaning wet and windy conditions.

For the closer future, there's a prediction of about two to four inches of total rain across the region. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo will be hit the hardest with about four inches. Most of the rain that will contribute to these totals will hit on Saturday, where heavier rains are expected.

We aren't out of the clear with winds today. A wind advisory is in place until 3:30 p.m. today from Paso Robles to the Lompoc area. This is no surprise as we're hitting around 30 mph winds this morning across the Central Coast.

As for this week, we're sticking with the rain!

Most areas will continue to see rain until next Wednesday, with the potential for a break in the storm on Friday, like I mentioned earlier. Temperatures will stay consistent, in the high 50s and low 60s while the rain stays in the area.

Have a happy New Year's Day, Central Coast!