Watching the wind gusts later this week. Clear tonight for the full moon lunar eclipse, sunshine this week

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Expect north to northwest winds tonight, then shifting to the northeast on Tuesday, which will warm inland areas up into the 70s.

Below is a Wind Advisory for the Santa Barbara Interior County mountains and the Santa Ynez Eastern Range until 3 am. N winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Skies continue mostly clear with temperatures near or slightly above normal. The warmest days are likely this weekend when strong winds could develop. A dry week is expected, although there is a small chance of spotty light showers in the Santa Barbara County mountains from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

High pressure will bring more sunshine and a slight warm-up on Tuesday. Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a weather system may bring spotty light rain to higher elevations, including the north-facing slopes in the Santa Barbara Mountains. Winds will strengthen in the mountains and parts of southern Santa Barbara County, possibly reaching wind advisory levels with some stronger gusts. Cool and breezy conditions will persist through Thursday with temperatures around 70 degrees near the coast.

Below: A Small Craft Advisory is currently in effect, and a Gale Watch has been issued for later Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

A low-pressure system might move into Southern California from the northeast, bringing the potential for very strong, damaging Santa Ana winds, especially on Saturday in Southern California. The Central Coast would see some stronger gusts. Sundowner winds may also affect areas north of Point Conception on Sunday, but probably not as intensely as Saturday. The KSBY weather team will keep you posted if this wind event comes together.

We are expecting a quick warm-up due to offshore winds over the weekend. The weather system is expected to stay into early next week, with little rain forecast for the Central Coast.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim