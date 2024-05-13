WEATHER FORECAST: "May grey" continues at the beaches, warmer elsewhere

Good morning Central Coast!

We are looking at a very summer-like forecast where significant cloud cover is the story at the beaches with sunshine as you move to the interior valleys.

That is the story for our Monday, dense low lying cloud cover is in place at the beaches and even in the Paso Robles area. Take caution on the roads where visibility may fall.

Overall, a very quiet weather pattern is expected for this upcoming workweek.

Weak high pressure moved into California on Sunday night but a slow-moving weak upper low will replace it through Wednesday.

Despite the weak upper low moving into the region, high temps will still be warmer inland than in communities closer to the coastline. The interior valleys will see highs in the 80s. The Santa Ynez Valley will have highs in the mid-70s. Coastal valleys and beaches will range in the 60s and 70s.

As the cooling trend kicks off, temperatures will slowly decline, especially inland, with most areas either at or slightly below normal.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!