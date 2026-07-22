Wednesday morning starts with drizzle, but temps are still set to climb

Good morning, Central Coast!

For many of our coastal valleys and beaches, it is a cold and cloudy start to the morning. Don't let that fool you; temps are still set to soar today.

Here is what this morning looked like early at Pismo Beach: lots of cloud cover and even light mist from the marine layer cloud cover overhead. That drizzle won't amount to much but is a much-needed refresher for our morning.

Interior valleys are starting sunny and are already starting to warm up.

That warming will happen fast. Today, temps will increase by a few degrees for the Paso Robles area. Here is what you can expect at the Mid State Fair today.

Elsewhere (by the coast), the temps will be slightly cooler thanks to the morning cloud cover. That being said, temps will still be warmer than normal for this time of the year.

The heat will increase day over day and will be potentially problematic. A heat advisory is in place for all of our interior valleys and south coast from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Monday.

Here is a look at the temps we can expect through the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian