Wednesday to bring rain to the region, the bigger change will be temps

We are beginning to enter the more active part of the rain season where systems from the Pacific have an open door to The West. One such system is making its way to California as we speak.

It isn’t a huge storm but an area of low pressure looks to track into NorCal and the Central Coast on Wednesday for some rain showers. The snow level looks to be about 6000ft.

There are no advisories for this system. 0.30” of rain or less is likely. Rain should begin early Wednesday and on and off activity is likely into the evening before the system moves on.

I’m jumping over Today's forecast, so let’s backtrack.

This morning is cold once again, especially for the interior valleys that are flirting with 32 degrees again. Highs are still sitting near normal for this time of year with 60s and some low 70s across the Central Coast.

OK, back to the forecast Wednesday and beyond. The system moves out Wednesday PM and Thursday looks quiet.

Friday there appears to be another short-wave moving thru but it looks to lack moisture to work with.

A few sprinkles or a light shower are possible, and snow levels look lower (around 4500-4000ft). But right now it looks more like "a nothing" than "a something". It is more likely this wave just reinforces cooler air into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!