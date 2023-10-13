WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloud cover may throw a wrench into Eclipse viewing forecast

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Friday morning very comfortable conditions have set up, temps will be on the cool side throughout all of our communities so grab that extra layer on the way out the door.

Thanks to a large cold front headed our way (much more information on that later on in this article) there is some additional cloud cover across the region. Thankfully that is sitting higher up in the atmosphere, leaving roadways clear from that pesky early morning fog.

Interior valleys should see the lower 80s with not much change heading into the weekend. We will see more mid-70s on tap for coastal areas on Saturday. Interior temperatures on Saturday also look to be in the lower 80s but some areas of low clouds are possible at beaches and coastal valleys early in the day. It is also possible in the interior valleys.

That matters because an annular solar eclipse will take place in the morning and the clouds could impact viewing if they linger. Here is what you need to know about the eclipse in this video clip:

Sunday looks to see temperatures boost, a little across-the-board with 80s for coastal and interior valleys while beaches look to see the 70s. Some additional warming in the interior is possible Monday while coastal areas are likely to start to step back a little bit.

The pattern in the jetstream across the west is what we like to call progressive which means no individual pattern sets up for long just a few days ago we had a trough over The West, today was a ridge, and by the time we get into Friday afternoon and Saturday morning another approaching trough put a cold front into Northern California.

That trough quickly lifts out to be replaced by another ridge: this is the reason temperatures are going up and down as they are.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!