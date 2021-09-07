Watch
Weeklong heat advisory for interiors, above average temps across the board

Maria Quiros
The tidepools Moonstone, Cambria according to Marie Quiros
Cambria
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 09:26:06-04

In the inland valleys, there is a heat advisory that will persist through Friday. Most of the week, the interior will see temperatures reaching or close to triple digits.

Inland temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday, but by Wednesday will increase again.

Away from the interior valleys, temperatures will still run above average but the night and early morning marine layer will help stave off extreme heat.

Starting early next week, temperatures along the coast will cool. Much of the region will follow a similar trend, but temperatures will continue to average above season norms.

