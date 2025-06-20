While temps fall, winds pick up across the Central Coast

It was a beautiful day all across the Central Coast!

High temps climbed once again for interiors, but thankfully, are much closer to seasonal normals. This continues a several-day cooling trend across the region.

While temps fell, winds kicked up. Winds on Thursday afternoon begin to climb towards 30 mph. Along the south coast, a sundowner wind event is kicking off. Overnight winds will be up to 60 mph, thankfully near dawn, slower winds are expected, but that will not last.

By midday, they will kick back up. Here is what the winds will look like by noon Friday.

Another round of evening winds are expected with south coast gusts up to 60 mph.

All that combines to a Wind Advisory in place for most of the region through Friday night.

Tomorrow, high temps will slide once again, this time to below normal for this time of year. That means mid-80s for interiors, 60s for coastal valleys, and the beaches, with some 70s for the south coast.

Into the weekend, we will see more of those gusty winds, slightly cooler weather, and some morning clouds.

None of that will cause an issue for the many events going on. Here is a look at the activities to fill your weekend with!

Early next week, a weak ridge of high pressure will move in, bringing warmer weather through next week.

Here is what all of that looks like distilled onto the 7-day forecast.

Enjoy the evening, but make sure to be prepared for significant overnight winds.