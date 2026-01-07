Wind advisory and visibility impacts this morning - last day of isolated sprinkles before sunshine

Good morning Central Coast! There are just a few things to bring to your attention as you head out the door this morning.

The first is one more look at the chances for isolated sprinkles. Inland communities can expect some really light sprinkles around 4pm today.

As you are driving on your commute today, you may notice some gusty conditions as you drive through Santa Barbara County. There is a wind advisory in effect through Thursday at 9pm, and there will be North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

As you are out on the roads this morning, visibility is also something to be aware of. There are some visibility impacts in many areas to start the day.

Temperatures today will start to rise as we get closer to the weekend. Here's what you can expect in your area today.

As for the 7 day forecast, there is sunshine to look forward to as we get closer to the weekend, and it's expected to stick around into next week.