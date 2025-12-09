Wind advisory wraps up for mostly clear workweek

Good morning, Central Coast!

We're waking up to the same wind advisory that has been in place for the region since Monday morning. The advisory is set to wrap up by 10 a.m., however some windy conditions are set to continue through Thursday.

While this advisory is in place, 15 to 25 mph winds are expected with gusts as high as 35 mph around the region. The San Luis Obispo area is carrying the brunt of the wind this morning with gusts hitting 25 mph as early as around 4:30 a.m.

Though it will be windy, it's going to stay warm and sunny across the Central Coast today. From the Paso Robles area down to Santa Barbara, conditions will range between 70 and 79 degrees. This is a trend that will continue for the rest of the week.

The clear conditions from the last few days are going to wrap up with the end of the wind advisory. Starting today, some parts of the region will see cloudy conditions. Sunny skies are peppered into the forecast as the Central Coast starts to cool down starting on Thursday.

Here's an in-depth look at your seven-day forecast!

Have a fantastic day, Central Coast!