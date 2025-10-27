Wind, waves and a warm-up on the way

Happy Monday, Central Coast! Let's make this week a great one!

Get into the habit of grabbing your sweater in the morning because we're going to continue to see cool morning temperatures. Here's what we're seeing this morning:

We have a wind advisory lasting all day in parts of San Luis Obispo County. Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Be cautious with these gusty winds.

We are also seeing a High Surf Advisory. According to the National Weather Service, there is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.

We'll be seeing a warm up of our own, but in southern California they'll be experiencing a heat advisory for the next couple of days.

While we don't have a heat advisory, we'll see a warm-up tomorrow in the majority of our communities. Here is our 7-day forecast:

