Winds calm and temps rise into Friday and the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Happy Friday, it is going to be a beautiful day with mild weather and thankfully much calmer winds. Here is a look at the temps for today.

Thankfully, the warmer temps are coming alongside calmer winds!

The weekend will be beautiful! Sunny skies, calm winds, and warming temps will bring us into the 80s on Sunday.

Just a quick reminder, we "spring forward" on Sunday morning. Check those smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Monday will be sunny as well and will feature more warmth.

Tuesday of next week, a small system will move through and drop temperatures by a few degrees. That will also bring some fog chances to the region. That shift will not last long, though. We will be back in the 80s by Thursday.

Even into the end of next week, we will see lots of sunshine and warm weather.

Have a wonderful day and weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian