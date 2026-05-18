Winds calm for warm week ahead

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

The wind advisories in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are finally behind us, but a few watches and warnings are still in place for most of our beaches.

There is a small craft advisory along the western beaches, a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo county beaches down to Lompoc and a beach hazard statement for the Santa Barbara area. This statement is advising people to be aware of the elevated surf and the dangerous rip currents and breaking waves that come with it. The high surf advisory and beach hazard are expected to expire around 9:00 this morning. The small craft advisory is in place until 3:00 am tomorrow.

It's still a bit breezy, but conditions have gotten far calmer than they were over the last few days or so. Throughout the next few days (until Wednesday, specifically), gusts will lighten and be more consistent.

We've got a warm week ahead of us!

A slight increase in temperatures will hit around the middle of the week for the Central Coast, with temperatures hitting the 90s in Northern San Luis Obispo County. Otherwise, temperatures will be mostly consistent throughout the week.

Have a great day!