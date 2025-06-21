Winds pick up amid fire weather warnings into the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

It was a beautiful day across the region with high temps climbing into the 80s for interior valleys, 70s for coastal valleys and 60s by the beach. These temps are about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year across the board.

The bigger story than sunny skies or cool temps has been the winds. Persistent northerly winds have made for a breezy day with some spots reaching hazardous levels.

Much of the region has faced public safety power shutoffs due to the fire hazard risk. Here are more details on that concern.

Here are the alerts you need to know about



Wind Advisory for the SLO county interiors through Sunday at 5 a.m. Winds up to 45 mph are expected

for the SLO county interiors through Sunday at 5 a.m. Winds up to 45 mph are expected Wind Warning Southcoast of Santa Barbara County through 3 a.m. Saturday. Winds up to 60 mph are expected

Southcoast of Santa Barbara County through 3 a.m. Saturday. Winds up to 60 mph are expected Fire Weather Warning Santa Barbara County interiors through Sunday at 5 a.m. Winds up to 60 mph and low humidity may lead to erratic fire weather behavior

Outside of the wind, temperatures are looking to stay nearly identical for Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at the temperatures for Saturday!

Here is a look at the week ahead! To start off temps will be nearly normal for this time of the year, we will continue that warming trend (especially for the interior valleys) mid week temps will be into the 90s for Paso Robles, 70s for coastal valleys and into the upper 60s by the beach.

Sunshine will be the story through the week as well as continued gusty winds.

Have a wonderful weekend ahead, Central Coast!