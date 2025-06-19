Winds take a turn, cooler weather on the way

It was another warm day on Wednesday, especially inland, with high temperatures reaching triple digits in some locations. Coastal valleys saw 70s and 80s, and temperatures averaged in the 60s and 70s near the coast. The moderate to strong northwest winds will begin to relax later in the day, providing some relief.

As we transition into Wednesday night, we anticipate the return of the marine layer with increased cloud cover.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, a significant cooling trend kicks in as a late-season trough pushes down from Northern California. Expect high temperatures to drop below normal with Paso Robles reaching around 86°, San Luis Obispo 70°, Pismo Beach 65°, Santa Maria 66°, and Santa Barbara 74°. Gusty northwest winds will return, leading to potential advisory-level gusts ranging from 30 to 50 mph along some south coast areas. A wind advisory is in effect for southwest Santa Barbara County.

On Saturday, northwest winds are expected to continue with similar gusts and below-normal temperatures. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s across the region. Risks associated with strong winds will remain.

By Sunday, the strong winds will begin to diminish but a weak trough will linger, allowing for continued below-normal temperatures. Expect nighttime and morning low clouds and fog to return, with possible patchy drizzle, especially on Saturday. Daytime highs will stabilize in the mid-70s to low-80s, but conditions will remain generally cooler and cloudier as we move into next week.

June Gloom will officially set in with the return of low clouds, giving us those extra overcast days early next week.