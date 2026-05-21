Winds turn onshore and bring cooler temps to the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick things off this morning we have a little more cloud cover. While that may be disappointing for those wanting to head to the beaches it is great news for firefighting efforts across the region. Here is a look at the current acreage and containment for fires across the region.

There are some foggy spots on the roads this morning, mainly in the Santa Ynez Valley. If you run into lowered visibility take it slow on the roads. The good news is that the skies will (mostly) clear by mid morning. Temps will take a small tumble today with most highs into the 70s but some lingering 90s for the interior valleys.

The onshore winds will be a mainstay into the weekend and temps will tumble even more each day. Widespread cloud cover and fog is the story for the extended forecast with the coolest temps over the weekend well below normal for this time of the year.

If you are out and about early this morning I (Meteorogist Vivian Rennie) am live at Carlock's Bakery in Los Osos through 8 a.m. Stop by and say Hi!

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian