Windy and warm conditions build in through Thanksgiving

Happy Monday, Central Coast! As we head into the holiday week, great weather is on tap.

A large ridge of high pressure is here and will bring us a bit of a warm-up with sunny skies (and gusty winds) through the next few days.

Monday started off the warming trend with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for many spots. Monday was also the first day to feature the gusty winds that will be in place for the next few days. They are brought in by the offshore high-pressure system leading an offshore wind event. As those winds move from east to west, they are forced to rise over the Santa Lucia mountains before sinking back to sea level. This warms up the temps and dries out the air for San Luis Obispo and many of our San Luis Obispo County coastal locations.

The high pressure will bring another day of warm temperatures for Tuesday, here is a look at the expected highs into Tuesday.

Very similar conditions are on the way for Wednesday. Thanksgiving will bring a very slight cooldown, but still, wonderful conditions are expected.

Following Thanksgiving and into the weekend, a weak system will move onto the west coast from the north Pacific. This will bring us a very slight chance of rain into the weekend. It is a small chance, so I haven't changed the icon on the 7-day. The bigger change you will notice as this system moves through is a drop in temperatures. Highs will fall back into the low 60s and upper 50s. There will also be a little bit more cloud cover across the region.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful week and holiday, Central Coast!

-Vivian