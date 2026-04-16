Windy weather brings in warming into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Temps have been warming through the last few days and will continue that trend into the weekend. The trick through is some additional winds that may be tricky. A wind advisory is in place through 8 a.m Friday morning for all western and south coast beaches. Plus the top of the Cuesta ridge will be gusty up to 45 mph.

Today's temps will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs in the mid 70s are expected.

Into the weekend highs will increase even more. 80s are expected on Saturday. Later into the forecast we will see another change as a cold front moves through and will bring us chances for rain Monday and Tuesday. Not a ton of accumulation is expected but it will be a bit of a soggy day.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian