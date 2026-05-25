Wonderful weather to commemorate Memorial Day, unsettled weather follows

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off Memorial Day, sunny skies and mild weather will be the story. Here are the temperatures we can expect.

Tonight, a cold front will push into the region and bring some cooler air, winds, waves, and a chance for showers.

As the cold front pushes through, there will be enough energy to kick up a few small showers off of our shores. There could be a few showers that just reach our communities. No accumulations above a hundredth of an inch, but still something you may notice.

There is a high wind advisory in place for portions of the region through Tuesday night. Winds up to 45 mph are expected.

Waves will kick up as well with the additional winds. There is a high surf advisory in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday. 8 to 12 ft waves with dangerous rip currents are expected.

That system will keep temps on the cooler side through Wednesday.

Thursday, the forecast will shift, and high pressure will build in once again. Sunshine will be the story amid warming temperatures.

Into the further extended forecast, we are going to continue the slight warming trend into early June.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian