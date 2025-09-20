Wonderful weekend weather in store, and a rollercoaster of conditions next week

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

It was certainly an interesting week with showers and high humidity across the region. As we head into the weekend, better weather will settle in. Don't get too comfortable, though; a rollercoaster of temps and clouds is on the way.

Starting off with Saturday, a high pressure is settling in, calmer winds, lower humidity and slightly warmer temps are on tap. Upper 80s for interior valleys, 70s for coastal valleys, and our south coast with upper 60s by the western beaches.

Sunday will bring much of the same, early morning cloud cover giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temps may climb a few degrees for interior valleys.

Next week, a low-pressure system that has been pushing towards us will arrive. This will bring in another surge of tropical moisture. Rain is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will not be widespread. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible but unlikely. The latter half of the week will bring modest warming to the region.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!