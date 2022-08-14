Toeing the line for heat advisories

Heat continues to be the main character for the forecast once again! The interiors are teetering on the verge of needing a heat advisory with day-time highs pushing into triple digits all week long.

Moving toward the coast line, temperatures are cooler yet definitely still feeling like summer. Coastal Valleys, like SLO, will be in the lower 80's and beaches will mainly sit in the upper 60's while some warmer ones could see the 70's.

As for marine layer, expect the normal overnight into early morning cloud patterns. Those low clouds will be gone by afternoon! That's when the heat will crank up!

Overnight lows will be pretty mild mainly in the low to mid 60's.

The other star of my usual forecast seems to be cooperating tonight, the wind! Speeds have backed off from last night and will continue to stay below advisory levels again. While still breezy, gustiest still being the interiors and south coast, nothing like our usual crazy sundowners.