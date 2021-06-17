Travelers flock to Pismo Beach in wake of high temperatures

As the temperatures rise on the coast, locals and travelers from across the state were flocking to Pismo Beach Wednesday.

Cool Cats General Manager Zack Corpueo said, “The weather heating up tends to have people flock here. It’s such a comfortable climate here so it never gets too hot or too cold.

Pismo Pizza and Chowder House General Manager Ashley Monahan said, “Our crew is ready, we’re expecting to have really big numbers of people. We’re already seeing people roll in with their travel trailers, the beaches are getting packed.”

Local Pismo Beach businesses are seeing more people roll through with the summer arriving.

Monahan said, “We have more foot traffic so we’re not just getting locals, we’re getting out of towners, out of state people which is awesome because the weather is so horrible in the valleys right now.”

Visitors from the region and outside of the Central Coast are heading to Pismo Beach to get closer to the ocean while the weather warms up.

Visitors Mark and Nancy Muldrow came out to Pismo Beach to celebrate Nancy’s birthday and to escape the heat from Northern California.

Nancy Muldrow said, “I think the weather is actually perfect especially being close to the ocean. It’s just perfect for me for my birthday.”

Mark Muldrow said, “We were here for her birthday and had no idea it was going to coincide with beating the weather where we’re from.”

Travelers Tiffani Curran and Teri Riave made their way to Pismo Beach from Sacramento.

Riave said, “I’ve never been here before even though I’ve been a California resident for a really long time. Even though it was breezy, it was warmer than I thought it was going to be here.”

Monterey’s Christian Cornel said, “Out here the weather is phenomenal, the beaches are perfect. If you like surfing you should come out here and check it out.”