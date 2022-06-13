Triple digits back on the horizon

The low pressure system that dropped our temperatures is making its way east out of the forecast area. Another ridge will build over the area Tuesday through Thursday meaning daytime highs will once again spike into the triple digits.

Monday and Tuesday night expect another round of forceful north/northwest winds through the South Coast. Wind speeds will be gusty throughout most of the Central Coast, but the South Coast will be the area that reaches advisory levels once again.

For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible. This will be in place until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. This sundowner event may cause some heating through the Santa Barbara area overnight.

As for temperatures this week, Wednesday will be the warmest day with temperatures hitting one hundred degrees for the interiors. The coastal valleys will be back in the 80's and the beaches in the upper 70's.

The ridge will start to break down late week and a big cool down will follow. Friday into the weekend expect a cold front to drop temperatures back into the 60's to 70s.