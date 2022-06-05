Triple digits could be on the horizon for parts of our area

The morning marine layer was prevalent in many of the coastal areas Saturday. The early morning and evening low clouds will continue to be a trend through the weekend but once we enter the work week, skies will be much more clear.

There is a wind advisory in place for the South Coast Saturday night through Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected.

Wind speeds are expected to reach advisory level again Sunday evening and Monday evening, so expect the advisory to be extended through the beginning of the week.

Throughout the week there will be a gradual ridge building over the area. That means temperatures will be on the incline this week, peaking Thursday and Friday. During this time there is a chance the interiors could hit triple digits. We won't be breaking any records but temperatures will be very warm for a good period of time.

The closer you get to the coast, temperatures will drop but overall we will see highs mainly in the low 70's to upper 80's.