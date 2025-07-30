Tsunami tidal swings will gradually decrease, below normal temps continue

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

The main story in the forecast has been about the tsunami. Still, the final portion of the Tsunami Advisory that was affecting the Santa Barbara County South Coast has been canceled.

No remaining advisories are in place for the central and southern California coastlines.

UPDATE: Tsunami advisory canceled for all of the Central Coast

The tsunami's short-duration tidal swings will continue for the next few days, gradually decreasing in magnitude.

The cooler-than-normal temps we’ve been experiencing in July will change very little through Tuesday due to an upper-level low up north.

High pressure currently centered over New Mexico will stay in place through Tuesday. As a result, expect very little change through Friday, with temperatures just below normal and a coastal marine layer.

Over the weekend, valley and mountain temperatures will rise a few degrees to generally around normal, which includes highs near 100 degrees in the warmest valleys.

Sundowner winds will form each evening, with tonight likely the strongest of the next few days. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 3 a.m. July 31, 2025.

-Eddie