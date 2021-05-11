Tuesday will start out cloudy and will be followed by gradual clearing

The marine layer continues to fill in over the central coast Tuesday morning as onshore winds settle in over the region.

Similar to Monday, sky conditions will be foggy and overcast along the coast and over coastal valleys through at least late morning. Clearing will take place across the coastal valleys through late morning and afternoon clearing will happen along the coast, making for a mostly sunny afternoon.

Daytime highs along the coast will trend up slightly and range from the upper 50s to mid-60s, while coastal valley communities will also experience a slight warm-up to the low to mid-70s range. As for the interior valleys, peak temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s with warmer conditions across the inland valleys in San Luis Obispo County.

While the skies will be overcast in the morning due to southwesterly and northwesterly winds, northwesterly winds are expected to increase by the end of the week and bring more sunshine.