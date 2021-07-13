Tuesday will start out with patchy fog along the coast, followed by a mostly clear afternoon

It will be a partly cloudy and foggy start to the morning for the central coast. Most of the marine layer is hovering along the coastline from northern Santa Barbara County to northern San Luis Obispo County. There is a moderate onshore flow to the north and the east, which will result in some gradual clearing through late morning, making for a mostly clear day for the central coast.

Temperatures along the coast will range from the low 60s to the low 70s with west to southwest winds that could peak at 15 miles per hour. The trend of the overnight marine layer along the coast will last through the weekend. For coastal valley communities, expect daytime highs to range from the low to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Similar to the coast, southwesterly winds will stay close to 15 miles per hour at their peak. As for the inland valleys, the relief from the excessive heat continues. Daytime highs will stay between the mid-80s to mid-90s with more mild conditions across the Santa Ynez valley. There will be a few exceptions to this, including the Cuyama Valley, which could reach 99 degrees.

High pressure over southern California will start to weaken and the only noticeable change that will come from that will be about two to five degrees of cooling.