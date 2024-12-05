Very mild temps into the weekend

Above-normal temperatures will persist through the week, peaking Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. Coastal areas will stay cooler, particularly in the mornings due to patchy dense fog and low clouds. Stronger winds are possible starting Friday and may continue into early next week, though the exact wind intensity remains uncertain. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with no rain expected through next week.
Thursday:
Offshore flow will begin to develop as weak high pressure builds over Northern California. This will reduce the marine layer influence, leading to less morning cloud and fog coverage compared to previous days. Breezy northeast winds are expected in canyon and mountain areas by morning.
- Winds: Light offshore in the morning, with gusts of 15-25 mph in wind-prone areas.
- Temperatures: Coastal areas warm to the upper 60s to low 70s; some inland valleys could climb into the mid-70.
- Friday:
Offshore winds strengthen as the high-pressure system combines with a northeast flow aloft. Clear skies dominate, with temperatures peaking for many.
- Temperatures: Low to mid-70s.
Long Term (Saturday - Tuesday):
- Saturday:
Another warm, dry day is expected as offshore winds continue. Morning gusts may be slightly weaker compared to Friday, but conditions will still favor clear skies and warm temperatures.
- Winds: Breezy in the morning, calming by afternoon.
- Temperatures: Similar to Friday.
Sunday:
A trough moving into the Pacific Northwest will nudge the ridge to the south, causing offshore flow to transition to onshore flow. This shift may bring a return of low clouds and fog to coastal areas, particularly along the Central Coast. Temperatures will cool slightly.
- Monday and Tuesday:
Offshore conditions return as a trough moves down the California-Nevada border. Monday may bring north winds, while Tuesday could see stronger northeast winds if forecast gradients hold. These winds could reach advisory levels. Despite the offshore flow, cooler air at the source of the airmass will keep temperatures steady or slightly cooler.
Mid-month rain?:
Models are starting to show the protective ridge in The West potentially giving way around the middle of the month. We call this 'opening the door'. This would restore a NW upper level flow down the state of California which could bring a series of systems into the state, restoring a more active weather pattern including rain. Too far out for details as models have different views run-to-run but several models are now 'opening the door'.