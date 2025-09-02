Warm conditions with a cool down on the way

Welcome back to the work week after the Labor Day weekend, Central Coast! Let's get you up to speed on your forecast for the week.

Today, expect marine layer fog in the morning, which will burn off by the afternoon, and very mild winds.

Even though temperatures are dropping compared to yesterday, we're not fully in the clear yet. A heat advisory is in place until 6:00 p.m. tonight. Highs from 93 to 103 are expected.

After a weekend of some triple-digit temperatures, we are now going to see a gradual cool-down throughout the week. By the weekend we'll see temperatures that are normal for this time of year.

Have a great week and stay cool, Central Coast!