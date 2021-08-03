Warm daytime highs continue for the central coast as gusty conditions increase along the south coast

An upper-level high centered over Arizona, California, and Nevada is bringing the heat to the forecast this week. The dry conditions will continue as gusty northerly winds increase over the south coast region over the next few evenings.

Santa Barbara County's south coast region will once again be under a wind advisory Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning as northwest to northerly winds develop. Wind speeds could reach 20-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph. The gusty winds will be fairly

prominent from Gaviota to just south of Goleta. These sundowner winds will not only be gusty, but they will also allow for temperatures to crank up over the south coast region with daytime highs that will range from the mid-70s to the 90s. With gusty winds, warmer temperatures, and low humidity levels, these conditions will create an unsettling combination of heightened fire concerns.

Over the inland valley communities, as high pressure dominates, peak temperatures could reach the 90s and low 100s. Skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon after a brief stint with some mid-to-high level clouds through the early hours of the morning commute. For the coastal valleys, most regions will stay between the mid-70s and low 80s with west to northwesterly winds that could peak up to 20 mph.

Don't let the patchy clouds and fog fool you this morning, we have some warm conditions in store for your Tuesday, particularly over the interiors. More details coming up on Daybreak from 5-7 a.m.!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/vwi7mwZD5M — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 3, 2021

Along the coast, patchy fog will be a factor through the morning drive ahead of a mostly clear afternoon. It's likely that north coast beach communities will stay between the 60s and low 70s, while other west-facing beaches like Pismo Beach could reach the low 80s.