Warm Labor Day Conditions Ahead

Happy Labor Day, Central Coast! Your barbecue isn't the only thing that's hot today; it's going to be another warm one!

We're expecting mostly clear skies, slight afternoon breezes, but mainly warm and dry conditions.

In some inland areas, we're expecting triple-digit heat. Be wary of heat advisories in effect until tomorrow.

If you're headed to the beach, be cautious of a hazard statement. We could see rip currents, up to 6-foot waves.

Temperatures will start to drop in some areas tomorrow. We will be back to normal conditions for this time of year by the weekend.

Enjoy your Labor Day, Central Coast!