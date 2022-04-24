Warm temps fall to just mild temps, midweek

Sunshine is the theme of the weekend, with day-time highs in the mid 60's for the North Coast, upper 70's for the Valleys, and 80's for the interiors.

The warming trend will continue through the next couple of days, before a few clouds start to push back in on Tuesday. The clouds will not drop us dramatically in temperature, but the coastal areas will see a few degrees of cooling. Meanwhile, the interiors will not be as quick to cool.

Overnight lows will stay mild, the coolest areas being the interiors sitting in the upper 30's to low 40's while everywhere else will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

Although there is a system passing over midweek, the small drop in temps and slight increase of cloud cover will be the only real impacts on the forecast.

Wind is still an issue overnight Saturday into Sunday with gusty conditions persisting even into Monday, for the Santa Barbara County areas especially. There is a Wind Advisory in place until 5a.m. Sunday morning for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

All other areas will stay breezy but well under advisory levels.

Other than that the extended period is calm and temperatures will not change much but a few degrees.

