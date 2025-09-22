Warm temps, followed by a chance of rain midweek

Happy first day of Fall, Central Coast! Here's your forecast for today.

We experienced warmer temperatures this weekend, which will likely persist today.

On Tuesday, a low-pressure system is expected to move into the Central Coast, bringing monsoonal moisture. This means there is a chance that portions of the Central Coast will experience rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This rain will most likely not be widespread and will be limited to specific areas. Coastal and beach communities could see some rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with inland valleys possibly experiencing similar weather on Wednesday.

We could see muggy conditions. Heat will remain today and tomorrow. Temperatures will slightly cool on Wednesday.

Have a wonderful week!