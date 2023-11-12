Warm temps take over the weekend, but rain is looking likely mid-week

Let’s talk about weather! Saturday was pretty toasty with temps warming up in most of our area.

San Luis Obispo saw a high of 88 degrees, Santa Barbara was shy of 80 degrees and even Shandon warmed up to a high of 71 degrees.

Overall temperatures were between the low 70s to upper 80s. San Luis Obispo, Shandon, and Santa Ynez were seven degrees warmer compared to yesterday.

Why are we seeing these warmer temperatures? We have light offshore flow along with high pressure aloft.

We still felt those breezy conditions throughout the afternoon, and they will continue into the evening. You can expect 10 to 25 mph winds.

Sunday is expected to see similar warm, dry conditions. Paso Robles is looking at a high of 80 degrees. San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara is expected mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy those warm temperatures while they last because on Monday, we will transition into cooler temperatures.

Sunday into Monday temperatures will drop from upper 60s to low 60s at our beaches, upper 70s to upper 60s in our coastal valleys and 80s to low 70s in our interiors.

Our models show low clouds and fog rolling into the Central Coast starting on Sunday, but it will be more noticeable on Monday. We will transition into onshore flow along as a low-pressure system approaches the coast.

Light showers and patchy drizzle are possible on Tuesday as a trough pushes into the West Coast. After that, we are expecting several days of unsettled weather.

As we get closer to mid-week, models are showing greater confidence on Wednesday being the day we start to see more significant rain in our area. This is expected to be a low-end atmospheric river event lasting several days.

Models are in some alignment in the .5-2.5” range for the Central Coast. Our Extended Forecast Rainfall model shows the system making landfall on Wednesday and lingering into Friday even into Saturday.

Of course, our seven-day forecast includes several days with rain icons. Starting on Wednesday, temperatures will be cool and consistent in the mid to low 60s for Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Santa Barbara could see upper 50s on Thursday.

Now is the time to prepare for this round of rain: clear out rain gutters, avoid flooded roads, and it is good practice to have a kit for emergencies.

Enjoy this nice weekend!