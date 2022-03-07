Warm up will be short and subtle for the Central Coast

Skies cleared out nicely Sunday and warmed up ever so slightly with highs hitting the low to mid 60's across the forecast area.

Wind speeds have fallen below advisory levels for everywhere except the Santa Barbara County mountains and Coastal areas. That advisory will lift Monday at 3 a.m..

Overnight lows Sunday night will be very cold calling for a frost advisory throughout the SLO County and Santa Barbara County coastal areas from 1-9 a.m. Monday morning. The cold could cause damage to plants, and make sure to bring pets inside.

Temperatures will start to warm up gently through Tuesday, just barely breaking into the low 70's before nudging slightly downward again Wednesday, due to another weak system dropping from the north.

No rain associated with it, just a slight drop in temperatures and the possibility of another wind advisory for the South Coast. As we get closer to Wednesday we will keep an eye on wind speeds to determine if an advisory will be necessary.

Models currently show day time highs making a soft rebound into the weekend will temperatures climbing back near the 70 degree range.

