Warm weather on the Central Coast will stick around for the next few days, but we will see temperatures cool down as we get later into the week.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8pm Monday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and the Southern Salinas Valley. High temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 are expected. These hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8pm Monday for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez Valley. High temperatures ranging from 85 to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

In order to keep yourself and others safe during this time of increased temperatures, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Very warm conditions also create elevated fire weather conditions. Take extreme caution when doing anything that could spark a fire.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear in the evening, then areas of low clouds and fog will appear as the night progresses. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County there will be areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny skies later in the day. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening with areas of low clouds and fog. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.