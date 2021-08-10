Warmer daytime highs on tap for the inland valleys Tuesday as conditions remain fair and mild at the coast

It will be a foggy commute for drivers across the central coast Tuesday morning as a shortwave trough of low pressure continues its southerly path towards California. It's likely that fog could linger along the coast for most of the morning and early afternoon for the coastline.

Across the inland valleys, daytime highs are going to be gradually warmer than the day before as high pressure builds and onshore flow weakens. For most of the interiors Tuesday, daytime highs will range from the low to upper 90s.

As for the coastal valleys, temperatures are going to be a little milder and range from the low to upper 70s. Along the coast, where the marine layer will persist, daytime highs will be closer to the 60s.

As for the wind speeds, northwest winds will peak close to 20 miles per hour along the coast. Southwest winds will increase across the deep interior valleys Tuesday afternoon with wind speeds up to 20 mph.

High pressure will continue to strengthen through the week, which will result in temperatures around the 90s and low 100s. Another factor in this forecast will include monsoonal moisture. If thunderstorms develop over the Sierra Nevada, it's possible the central coast could see some periodic precipitation through mid-week.