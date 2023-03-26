Warmer Monday but wetter by Tuesday

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Another beautiful but chilly day and another one will follow to kick start the work week.

Overall things will be quiet through early Tuesday. From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday an active weather pattern will take over.

We are still seeing some gusty winds especially in SB county so our wind advisery has been extended until 3 AM Monday. The effected areas include Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

Tonight there is a frost advisory in place from 1 AM to 9 AM Monday. The areas affected include Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

Late Tuesday we will see rain begin that will last through Thursday. It looks like we might get a 12 hour break in between two surges of moisture. The second surge will hit Wednesday into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch coasts and valleys with 1 to 2 inches across the mountains. Snowfall totals of

5 to 10 inches between 6000 and 7000, with locally up to 18 inches above 7000 feet are expected. Light snowfall amounts are possible down to around 3500 feet with potential mountain road impacts including the I-5 near Tejon Pass.