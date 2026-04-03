Warmer temperatures and a peak at your Easter weekend forecast

Happy Friday Central Coast! We are looking forward to a weekend warm-up, which starts today. Temperatures across the area will rise through Sunday.

There is a wind advisory in effect through 2 pm today. Wind gusts will get up to 35 mph.

Here is a look at temperatures you can expect in your community today.

As for Easter weekend, temperatures are looking pretty good if you are travelling within the state, or staying here locally.

If we look at our 7 day forecast, we will see temperatures still warm next week, but cooling a little bit as we get closer to the middle of next week.