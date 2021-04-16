Warmer temperatures in store for the upcoming weekend

After a week of overcast skies and below-average daytime highs, temperatures are trending back up for the weekend ahead.

Foggy could be seen developing over the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valleys, as well as portions of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County coastlines. As northwesterly winds begin to develop in the afternoon, skies will begin to clear and the fog will mix out. Northwesterly winds could potentially reach 25 miles per hour along the coast. A low-pressure system over Arizona could have some influence on the south coast region in Santa Barbara County, which could bring gusty northerly winds from 35 to 40 mph.

Cloud cover will continue through the morning hours along the coast this weekend as daytime highs trend up through the start of next week!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/DlUXmqs37r — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 16, 2021

One of the bigger changes in the forecast will be in the cloud cover over the area. Due to offshore flow development, temperatures will gradually warm up through the end of the weekend. On Friday, temperatures at the coast will range from the low to upper 60s, and the coastal valleys will be in the 60s and 70s, but the inland valleys could trend up to the upper 70s. By the end of the weekend, the coastal regions will be in the 70s and the interior valleys could be in the mid-80s. The warmer weather will continue through Monday before the offshore flow decreases by Tuesday.