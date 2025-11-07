Warmer temperatures on the way this weekend

Happy Friday Central Coast!

We are still tracking some of the coastal advisories that are in effect, like the High Surf Advisory, the Coastal Flood Advisory, and the Beach Hazard Statement along our southcoast, but the main change in weather we are seeing today is a warming trend.

As we head throughout today and into this weekend, we have some warm temperatures coming our way.

Here are the highs you can expect in your community today.

As for the extended forecast, we will have warm conditions sticking around through the beginning of next week.