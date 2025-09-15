Warmer temperatures with potential midweek showers

Happy Monday, Central Coast! This week we'll have fog in the morning that will burn off by the afternoon.

Looking toward tomorrow and Wednesday, fog and clouds will start to linger into the afternoon.

We've been seeing a warming trend since Friday, and temperatures are continuing to increase. Interior areas are seeing 90 degrees.

Things might be getting wetter in our near future. On Wednesday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the Central Coast.

Warmer temperatures will persist until Thursday, then they are expected to slightly cool down.

Have a great week, Central Coast!