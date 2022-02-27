Warmer weather inches it's way to the Central Coast

Saturday was another cool and partly cloudy day, but a warming trend that will push temperatures near 80, is on the horizon. Overnight lows will still linger below freezing Saturday night for the interior valleys, though.

Sunday will be partly cloudy but already showing signs of warmer weather as temperatures inland from the beaches hit 70 degrees. The beach areas slower to warm and will sit in the upper 60's.

Locally breezy conditions could pop up overnight into sunday but die down through out the evening before picking up again Monday.

Monday will be even warmer as winds also increase. Those winds will actually aid in the temperature rise, helping keep the marine layer at bay. We could see winds speeds around 30 mph throughout the day, and temperatures in the upper 70's.

Offshore winds will dominate through Tuesday morning before making the switch back to onshore which will once again drop temperatures into the 60's by the weekend.

The ridge sitting on the forecast area will peak Tuesday, so the warmest days will be Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Santa Barbara even hitting 80 at the start of the week.

Tuesday afternoon the winds shift and the sea breeze pushes in the marine layer and fog becomes a possibility on Wednesday morning.

The ridge of high pressure warming us up will start to break down Wednesday and temperatures will start to do the same sliding down a few degrees every day after.

By Saturday everyone will be back in the mid 60's.