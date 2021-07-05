Warming trend brings elevated fire danger to interior valleys

High pressure will build over the West Coast this week, bringing back triple digits for the interior valleys.

The marine layer won't aid in any cooling for the inland communities but will creep in during the early morning and evening hours for the beaches and coastal valleys.

The onshore flow will maintain a steady flow of sea breeze to the areas west and south of the mountains bringing average July temperatures.

For Tuesday's daytime highs, the interiors look to reach upper-90's, upper-70's in the coastal valleys, and upper-60's to low 70's at the beach.

Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days of the week for the interiors with triple digits forecasted.

Warming trend throughout this week, with very hot conditions Thursday through Sunday. This heat has the potential to cause significant risk to sensitive populations. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the heat of the day. #SoCal #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MUUq6bJhNv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2021

Gusty northerly Sundowner winds are expected near the Santa Barbara County south coast Monday night. These winds really look to ramp up Tuesday evening and will likely trigger a Wind Advisory.