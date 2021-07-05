Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming trend brings elevated fire danger to interior valleys

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 19:53:06-04

High pressure will build over the West Coast this week, bringing back triple digits for the interior valleys.

The marine layer won't aid in any cooling for the inland communities but will creep in during the early morning and evening hours for the beaches and coastal valleys.

The onshore flow will maintain a steady flow of sea breeze to the areas west and south of the mountains bringing average July temperatures.

For Tuesday's daytime highs, the interiors look to reach upper-90's, upper-70's in the coastal valleys, and upper-60's to low 70's at the beach.

Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days of the week for the interiors with triple digits forecasted.

Gusty northerly Sundowner winds are expected near the Santa Barbara County south coast Monday night. These winds really look to ramp up Tuesday evening and will likely trigger a Wind Advisory.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today