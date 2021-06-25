Warming trend is expected heading into the weekend, triple digits return

A significant warming trend will begin on Saturday and bring triple-digit temperatures to the inland areas through next week.

Weakening onshore flow combined with increasing high pressure will lead to a few degrees of warming in most areas especially across interiors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Some daytime highs cold be 10-15 degrees warmer than what we saw today.

An Excessive Heat Watch will take effect Sunday morning and last through Monday for the interior valleys and mountains of the Central Coast. Peak temps could reach up to 110 degrees.

As the week wraps up and another weekend kicks off, high pressure will begin to build, and instead of onshore flow, winds will begin to shift out of the northwest. This will make for the potential for clearing and warmer daytime highs.

As for Friday, daytime highs at the beach look to reach mid 60's, low to mid-70's in the coastal valleys, and upper 80's for the interiors.

Monsoonal moisture will like move into the region next week and bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region.

