Warming trend is kicking off

Good morning, Central Coast!

I hope you like sunshine, because that's what I got for you! Thursday kicks off our warming trend around the state and for the Central Coast that means above average temperatures starting this weekend.

Starting Friday the interior valleys will hit the low 90's and continue to warm each day. The warmest days off the 7-day forecast will be Sunday through Tuesday where the interiors will start to push into the upper 90's.

For the coastal valleys the highs will tap out in the mid to upper 80's and the beaches will be even cooler peaking in the low 70s.

Parts of the north coast will be slightly warmer the next two days in the upper 60's to low 70's but those temps start to fall throughout the weekend. The north coast beaches and the west beaches will be exempt from the bulk of this warming trend, though will see clear skies through the extended period.

Heat is the main story for this forecast but other than that things will be benign weather wise!