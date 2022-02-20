Weak storm on the way to the Central Coast

Saturday was a beautiful day, with just a few lingering high clouds throughout the area, but mainly sunny and mild conditions.

Sunday and the beginning of the week will be a very different story, temperatures take a nose dive as a storm system approaches.

Already, Saturday evening, were seeing the marine layer fog make a comeback and the flow direction change. The onshore flow will deepen the low clouds throughout the beaches, and coastal valleys Sunday. The fog might be slow to clear and linger through the afternoon. The lingering marine layer will drop temperatures 4-8 degrees along the coast but things will stay warmer for the interior valleys as the sea breeze cannot aid in the cooling so far inland.

On Monday the marine layer will deepen even more and the forecast area will be mainly cloudy with highs even cooler than Sunday sitting in the low 60's. There is a very small chance for some drizzle Monday morning as well.

North to north westerly wind gusts will return throughout Monday, raising the chances for a wind advisory for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties which will help clear some of the clouds from the area.

As the storm system gets closer the chances for rain also increase, Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday being the highest chance for some moisture.

The confidence in the strength of this system is low, as it approaches we will know more in terms of rain totals but as of now it looks to be a weak system with minimal moisture associated with it.

Towards the end of the week things will clear out and we'll see a mild warming trend through the weekend, with many places back near the 70's.