Weather looks quiet and cool

Good evening, Central Coast!

That monster system that brought heavy rain to the Central Coast is now reeking havoc across the country. There is heavy rain in the south and heavy snow in the north.

Locally, a ridge of high pressure is setting up off the west coast keeping our chances for rain slim to none.

We will see a few extra clouds Thursday as a cold front and low pressure nears the region. This will not make its way quite close enough for rain so we will need to make due with the clouds. That will clear out quickly but even when it clears not much will happen with the temps. Highs in the 50s are expected with lows in the low 30s through the forecast

Overnight lows continue to hit freezing or below in many of the interiors. Wednesday evening is looking just a couple degrees warmer than the rest of the week thanks to some cloud coverage moving in this evening but into Thursday night, temps will drop into the upper 20's.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s with a 60 or two along the south coast. Interiors will stay in the 40s.

No rain is in our 7-day forecast. In fact, the current GFS computer model suggests that rain isn't likely through its 16-day run. Unfortunately that means it is likely that we are done with rain for the year.